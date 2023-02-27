Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff: Ukraine repels 81 Russian attacks over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2023 9:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military repelled 81 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in northeastern and eastern Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning update on Feb. 27.

Ukraine repelled the attacks near Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv Oblast as well as Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviika, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast, where, according to the General Staff, Russia is concentrating its main offensive efforts.

Russian troops reportedly carried out five missile attacks and 13 air strikes against Ukraine, including two hits on civilian infrastructure with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

In total, Russia launched 14 drones to attack Ukrainian cities overnight on Feb. 27, but Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 of them, Ukraine's Air Force reported. During the night, explosions were reported in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Kyiv.

Russia also launched more than 50 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, inflicting casualties among the civilian population and damage to civilian facilities, the Ukrainian military wrote.

According to the report, Russian forces targeted multiple settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts using artillery, mortars, and drones.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force conducted four strikes on Russian temporary bases, the General Staff wrote, adding that the Ukrainian military also shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft over Donetsk Oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
