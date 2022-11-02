General Staff: Ukraine launches 33 strikes against Russian forces over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian forces launched 33 strikes against the Russian troops, hitting 26 areas of military equipment clusters. Ukrainian soldiers also downed a Russian helicopter, two Orlan-10 drones, six Iranian-made Shahed-136 combat drones, and two Kub-type drones in the past 24 hours. Russian forces continued their retaliatory strikes against civilian targets, launching seven missile attacks, 47 airstrikes, and over 90 MLRS attacks against Ukraine on Nov. 1. The latest attack targeted more than 25 settlements, including Kramatorsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Mykilske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Donetsk Oblast's Pavlivka.