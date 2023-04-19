General Staff: Ukraine hits two Russian ammunition warehouses over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces struck two Russian ammunition warehouses and nine concentration areas of Russian troops and equipment over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said in its April 19 evening update.

As of 6 p.m. local time, Russia reportedly launched three missile attacks and 37 air strikes against Ukraine, including 12 Shahed-136 drones.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down ten drones, the General Staff added.

Russian troops also carried out 57 MLRS attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, inflicting casualties among civilians and damages to infrastructure, according to the update.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Ukraine's eastern areas of Lyman, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Marinka, with the 'fiercest battles" going on in the last two sectors, reads the report.