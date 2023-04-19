Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine hits two Russian ammunition warehouses over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 11:25 PM 1 min read
Artillerymen of the Ukrainian 80th separate airborne assault brigade prepare a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher for fire towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, on April 18, 2023. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces struck two Russian ammunition warehouses and nine concentration areas of Russian troops and equipment over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said in its April 19 evening update.

As of 6 p.m. local time, Russia reportedly launched three missile attacks and 37 air strikes against Ukraine, including 12 Shahed-136 drones.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down ten drones, the General Staff added.

Russian troops also carried out 57 MLRS attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, inflicting casualties among civilians and damages to infrastructure, according to the update.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Ukraine's eastern areas of Lyman, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Marinka, with the 'fiercest battles" going on in the last two sectors, reads the report.

Ukraine war latest: Defense Ministry says ‘complex measures’ of counteroffensive ‘underway’ in the east
Key developments on April 19: * “Complex measures” of Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive are “already underway” in the east, Defense Ministry says * Patriot air defense systems arrive in Ukraine * NYT: ‘Surge’ in electronic components sent to Russia via Armenia, Kazakhstan * Commander: Embattle…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.