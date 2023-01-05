General Staff: Ukraine hits multiple Russian personnel concentration areas on Jan. 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's forces launched 20 attacks on the areas of concentration of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. In their Jan. 5 update, the General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched at least three missiles, 13 air strikes and over 60 MLRS attacks against Ukraine targeting civilin infrastructure in Bakhmut, Kostinatynivka, Kurakhove, Nikopol and Kherson.

Ukrainian forces also downed Russian Su-25 aircraft, Ka-52 helicopter, and an Orlan-10 type drone and repelled Russian attacks near 16 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the same reporting period.