Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine downs 7 Russian drones over past 24 hours.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2023 8:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces intercepted five Orlan-10 drones and two Zala drones, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its morning update on May 27.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces struck three concentration areas of Russian weapons and military equipment, three control points, two ammunition depots, two artillery units at their firing positions, an air defense system, and “two other important targets,” the General Staff said.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and equipment, the General Staff added.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 20 missiles, 68 airstrikes, and around 89 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka.

US senator meets Zelensky, calls for supplying ATACMS to Ukraine
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 26 and called for supplying long-range ATACMS missiles and cluster munitions to Ukraine, news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
