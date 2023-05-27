General Staff: Ukraine downs 7 Russian drones over past 24 hours.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces intercepted five Orlan-10 drones and two Zala drones, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its morning update on May 27.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces struck three concentration areas of Russian weapons and military equipment, three control points, two ammunition depots, two artillery units at their firing positions, an air defense system, and “two other important targets,” the General Staff said.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and equipment, the General Staff added.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 20 missiles, 68 airstrikes, and around 89 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka.