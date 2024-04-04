Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Drone attacks, Russia, Shahed drones, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv
General Staff: Ukraine downs 11 of 20 Russian 'kamikaze' drones overnight

by Martin Fornusek April 4, 2024 9:26 AM 1 min read
A service vehicle of the State Emergency Service damaged in a Russian drone strike against Kharkiv on April 4, 2024.
A service vehicle of the State Emergency Service damaged in a Russian drone strike against Kharkiv on April 4, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Ukrainian air defenses downed 11 of the 20 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones Russia launched overnight, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 4.

Fifteen drones targeted Kharkiv Oblast, though some of them were shot down, the regional military administration said.

The drone strike against Kharkiv killed four people, including three rescue workers, and injured 12 others.

Attacks by Russian drones were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Governor Serhii Lysak said that Russian forces used unmanned aerial vehicles and heavy artillery to attack the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, inflicting damage but no casualties.

Update: 4 killed, including rescue workers, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv
Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv killed at least four people and injured 12, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram in the early hours of April 4.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
10:59 PM

Russian, French defense ministers call for first time since 2022.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu held a call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, and expressed "France's solidarity with the victims" of the mass shooting at the Crocus City concert hall outside Moscow on March 22, Le Monde reported on April 3.
