General Staff: Ukraine downs 11 of 20 Russian 'kamikaze' drones overnight

Ukrainian air defenses downed 11 of the 20 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones Russia launched overnight, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 4.

Fifteen drones targeted Kharkiv Oblast, though some of them were shot down, the regional military administration said.

The drone strike against Kharkiv killed four people, including three rescue workers, and injured 12 others.

Attacks by Russian drones were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Governor Serhii Lysak said that Russian forces used unmanned aerial vehicles and heavy artillery to attack the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, inflicting damage but no casualties.