Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine carries out 5 air strikes on Russian forces

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2023 7:18 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's General Staff reported that the Armed Forces carried out five air strikes on Russian military personnel on Feb. 17, including one location which had an anti-aircraft missile system.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to launch attacks on civilians throughout Ukraine. According to the report, Russians carried out six rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Feb. 17. Ten airstrikes and more than 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were also carried out.

Three private homes and one multi-story building were damaged.

Russian artillery fire also hit multiple settlements and districts in Chernihiv, Zapozhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Russian forces remain focused on attacks along Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in eastern Ukraine, but suffer heavy losses.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
