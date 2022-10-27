General Staff: Russians may stage terrorist attacks on occupied territories when retreating

This audio is created with AI assistance

During their retreat, Russian troops are likely to blow up residential buildings and cause a man-made disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov said on Oct. 27.

"This will turn the temporarily occupied territories into 'scorched earth' and cause critical damage to the infrastructure," Hromov said.

According to him, the possible terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant would aim to "finally put the plant out of order and cause a local man-made disaster."