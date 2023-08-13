General Staff: Russians fail to regain lost positions in 3 directions

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military has unsuccessfully attempted to regain lost positions in the Bakhmut, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions during the day, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Aug. 13.

In total, 24 engagements with Russian troops took place on the front line during the day.

In addition, Russia launched 2 missile strikes and 24 airstrikes and carried out about 40 attacks with multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff said.

At the same time, Ukraine's air defense hit 10 Russian manpower concentration areas and carried out 4 airstrikes against Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, according to the General Staff.

During the day, Russia shelled more than 95 Ukrainian settlements, mainly in Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporishshia oblasts, the General Staff said.



