General Staff: Russian troops regroup, conduct offensives in 5 areas

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are regrouping on different parts of the front line and are conducting offensives in five areas, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

Russia's main efforts are focused on conducting offensives near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

The General Staff also said that Russia continues to suffer major losses and has set up another military hospital in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the 24th EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Feb. 3 that Russia will soon launch a major offensive in the east and northeast, targeting cities like Bakhmut and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian intelligence on Feb. 2 also warned that Russia was redeploying additional assault groups and military equipment to capture Donbas – comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – by March.