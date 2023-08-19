General Staff: Russia has lost 257,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 19 that Russia had lost 257,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 500 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,340 tanks, 8,424 armored fighting vehicles, 7,665 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,212 artillery systems, 714 multiple launch rocket systems, 486 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,282 drones, and 18 boats.