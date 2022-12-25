Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff: Russian forces shell over 65 settlements in Ukraine on Christmas Day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2022 10:23 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled over 65 settlements in Ukraine on Christmas Day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 25.

Russian troops shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, over 10 times with MLRS and shelled a total of 25 settlements in the region throughout the day.

Around 40 settlements were targeted across Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, near the strategic cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted two strikes against five Russian control points and groupings of military personnel.

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported on Dec. 25 that Russian troops fired three missiles at Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Russia also launched a series of attacks against Ukraine on Christmas Eve. Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces injured seven civilians in the region on Christmas Eve. Russia also attacked hospitals in Kherson on Dec. 24. On Dec. 24, Russian forces killed 16 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
