General Staff: Russian forces loot grain, property in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces continue to steal grain and private property from the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on June 14.

According to the report, Russian trucks have been spotted carrying stolen household appliances, furniture, and other property of the locals from the village of Ocheretuvate toward the city of Tokmak.

Russian vessels also continue to load stolen grain in the occupied port city of Berdiansk with plans to ship it to Russia.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of stealing grain from the occupied territories since last year.

Ships have been spotted several times loading stolen agricultural products in the occupied port city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Local farmers are reportedly coerced into selling grain at low prices or their stocks are simply confiscated.

On May 17, the U.K. government announced that it will lead a joint initiative of the G7 countries and Ukraine to combat the theft of Ukrainian grain by tracking the stolen product.



