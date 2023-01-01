Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russian army shells Kherson Oblast to force Ukrainians to flee

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2023 7:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

General Staff said on Jan. 1 that the Russian military had been shelling settlements in Kherson Oblast specifically to force civilians flee the region.

The Russian army has been shelilng the non-occupied part of the southern Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson daily. The Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of occupation. On Dec. 30 alone, the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast were shelled over 60 times, and two civilians were injured.

Russia also keeps mobilizing people in the occupied Crimean peninsula, which borders Kherson Oblast. According to the General Staff report, the Russian military commissariats have been checking the lists of potential conscripts to find those who can be mobilized this year.

A glance into Kherson’s underground resistance during Russian occupation
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.