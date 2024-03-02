Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 415,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2024 9:10 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers firing with an SPG in the direction of Bakhmut, where clashes between Russia and Ukraine continue to take place, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 4, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 415,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 2.

This number includes 960 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,624 tanks, 12,611 armored fighting vehicles, 13,267 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,153 artillery systems, 1,003 multiple launch rocket systems, 696 air defense systems, 346 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,829 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:10 AM

Bulgaria will stop importing Russian oil.

Bulgaria halted Russian oil imports this week as part of the European Union's ban on Russian oil, thereby ending a two-year embargo exemption, the Bulgarian news outlet BGNES reported on March 1.
7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
5:46 PM

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.
