General Staff: Russia has lost 415,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 415,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 2.

This number includes 960 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,624 tanks, 12,611 armored fighting vehicles, 13,267 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,153 artillery systems, 1,003 multiple launch rocket systems, 696 air defense systems, 346 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,829 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.