General Staff: Russia withdrawing some forces from Kakhovka, Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 7:55 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is redeploying units and withdrawing some of its troops from Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

According to the General Staff, the troops withdrew to the Nyzhni Sirohozy settlement, located deeper east in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka are located on the east bank of the Dnipro River, just under 100 kilometers east of Kherson. The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is located in Nova Kakhovka and was likely partly blown up by Russian forces amid Ukraine's counteroffensive to liberate Kherson.

Russian servicemen have also reportedly been spreading information that Kakhovka will be abandoned by Russian troops by the end of the year and are offering local collaborators the option to move to Russian-occupied Crimea, the General Staff said.

