General Staff: Russia turns 2 maternity hospitals in Luhansk into field hospitals

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has turned two maternity homes in the city of Luhansk into field hospitals for wounded Russian soldiers amid heavy losses, drastically reducing the number of available places to give birth, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces and proxies in the city of Luhansk, occupied by Russia since 2014, turned the maternity ward of Hospital No. 3 and the regional hospital into field hospitals.

It is now only possible to give birth at the Luhansk Regional Perinatal Center, "where there is a catastrophic lack of places, as well as risks and unfavorable conditions for childbirth," the General Staff said.

Russia has captured nearly all of Luhansk Oblast since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Western, Russian, and Ukrainian sources have all spoken recently of an imminent Russian offensive and some analysts believe it is likely Russia will launch that offensive from Luhansk Oblast.

