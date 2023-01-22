Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2023 7:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have launched a missile strike on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Jan. 22 in its evening briefing.

The General Staff did not disclose the location of the Russian attack.

Earlier on Jan. 22, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that Russian forces struck the region 172 times over the past day, targeting 21 settlements.

Overnight, Russian forces used S-300 missile systems to launch an attack on the village of Lezhyne, east of the regional capital Zaporizhzhia, according to Starukh.

The official added that an “infrastructure” site, ten buildings, power transmission lines and water and gas pipelines were damaged.

Explosions reported across Ukraine amid yet another Russian large-scale missile attack
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.