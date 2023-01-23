Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia sending reinforcements to Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2023 7:41 AM 1 min read
Russia is sending additional troops to occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

According to the General Staff, the troops arrived in the Vynohradove and Brylivka settlements of Kherson Oblast between Jan. 18- 21 equipped with small arms and bulletproof vests.

The General Staff said that no military equipment arrived with the troops.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital Kherson, in early November, following eight months of Russian occupation.

Since the early days of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has also occupied parts of neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where its troops have recently attempted to advance. Ukraine said on Jan. 22 that it had managed to repel Russian offensives in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Southern Command: Ukraine repels limited Russian offensives in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
