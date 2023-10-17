ISW: Russian forces make marginal gains near Avdiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces "have marginally advanced" near Avdiivka, although the pace of the assault on the front-line city has slowed, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Oct. 16.

Citing geolocated footage, the ISW reported that Russian troops advanced three kilometers south of Avdiivka. However, reports from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces indicate that Russian troops launched fewer overall attacks in the area than in previous days.

The ISW also said that Russian forces were increasing "the intensity of air and artillery strikes on the settlement in order to compensate for slow ground maneuvers," according to Russian sources.

On Oct. 15, the ISW wrote that the pace of Russian operations near Avdiivka was "likely decreasing."

Russian forces launched a major assault on the battleground city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 10. Heavy Ukrainian defenses and minefields around the city prevented a swift breakthrough, and Russian units incurred heavy losses in the first days of fighting.

The offensive may be intended to pull Ukrainian troops from other key areas of the front, particularly near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The ISW reported that Ukrainian offensive operations continued in these areas on Oct. 16.