General Staff: Russia has lost 370,980 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 370,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 15.

This includes 980 casualties in the past 24 hours.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,089 tanks, 11,322 armored fighting vehicles, 11,698 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,771 artillery systems, 955 multiple-launch rocket systems, 650 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,865 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.