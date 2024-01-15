Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 370,980 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 15, 2024 8:25 AM 1 min read
The Ukrainian military fires RPGs at enemy positions as the special military unit "Kurt & Company group" holds the first line of the front line in Bakhmut District, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 370,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 15.

This includes 980 casualties in the past 24 hours.    

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,089 tanks, 11,322 armored fighting vehicles, 11,698 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,771 artillery systems, 955 multiple-launch rocket systems, 650 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,865 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Estonian PM: ‘Our taxpayers shouldn’t pay for damages caused by Russia’
Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Estonia has been one of Ukraine’s most reliable allies since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion. A small Baltic country of just 1.3 million people that also shares a border with Russia, Estonia has provided
The Kyiv IndependentToma Istomina
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:30 AM

Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises.

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.
5:22 AM

ISW: Russia planning new offensive.

Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 14.
12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.