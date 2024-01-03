General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3.

This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,990 tanks, 11,107 armored fighting vehicles, 11,391 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,546 artillery systems, 945 multiple launch rocket systems, 629 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,748 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.