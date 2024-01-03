Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier fires towards the Russian position on Dec. 28, 2023, in the direction of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3.

This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,990 tanks, 11,107 armored fighting vehicles, 11,391 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,546 artillery systems, 945 multiple launch rocket systems, 629 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,748 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.