General Staff: Russia lost 346,070 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 346,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 17. This includes 1,250 casualties in the past 24 hours.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,739 tanks, 10,692 armored fighting vehicles, 10,766 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,137 artillery systems, 923 multiple-launch rocket systems, 609 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,278 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.