Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia launches 95 missiles in its latest attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2023 9:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 95 missiles in the largest missile attack on Ukraine in weeks on March 9, according to the General Staff report.

Ukrainian forces have shot down 34 missiles and four Iranian Shahed-136 drones used in the attack. Russia also launched 31 air strikes and 65 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems during the same day.

The March 9 attacks resulted in emergency blackouts, infrastructure damage, and civilian casualties across Ukraine.

During the same day, Ukrainian Air Force hit 13 Russian temporary bases and an anti-aircraft missile complex.

The Ukrainian forces have also successfully targeted six temporary bases, two logistical centers, three ammunition depots, six radio jammers, and two air defense systems.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches largest missile attack against Ukraine since January
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.