General Staff: Russia launches 9 missiles, 21 airstrikes in the past day

Russian forces launched 9 missiles and 21 airstrikes in the past day, according to a morning update from Ukraine’s General Staff.

One of the strikes targeted Sloviansk, Donetsk oblast. Another missile strike hit civilian infrastructure, damaging seven residential buildings and three cars, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk oblast. No civilian casualties among residents in the cities were reported.

Russian forces also carried out over 57 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian forces have repelled 120 enemy attacks over the past day.

Ukrainian Air Force targeted 12 temporary Russian bases, while rocket and artillery forces struck three temporary bases.

The news comes amid Russia's ramped-up offensive as its forces make some advances in Bakhmut and increase the intensity of offensives around Avdiivka, Donetsk oblast.

