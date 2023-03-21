Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia launches 9 missiles, 21 airstrikes in the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2023 7:22 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 9 missiles and 21 airstrikes in the past day, according to a morning update from Ukraine’s General Staff.

One of the strikes targeted Sloviansk, Donetsk oblast. Another missile strike hit civilian infrastructure, damaging seven residential buildings and three cars, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk oblast. No civilian casualties among residents in the cities were reported.

Russian forces also carried out over 57 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian forces have repelled 120 enemy attacks over the past day.

Ukrainian Air Force targeted 12 temporary Russian bases, while rocket and artillery forces struck three temporary bases.

The news comes amid Russia's ramped-up offensive as its forces make some advances in Bakhmut and increase the intensity of offensives around Avdiivka, Donetsk oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
