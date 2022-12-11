General Staff: Russia launches 5 missile strikes, fires artillery 40 times on Dec. 11

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Russian forces conducted five missile strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements more than 40 times with multiple rocket launchers on Dec. 11.

Russian troops attacked settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the military said.

Ukraine’s Air Force, meanwhile, struck Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment five times on the same day.

In addition, Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit seven Russian command points, 10 personnel concentration areas, an artillery concentration area, and one ammunition depot, according to the military.

