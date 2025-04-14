General Staff: Russia has lost 933,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 933,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 14.

The number includes 1,310 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,622 tanks, 22,130 armored fighting vehicles, 44,129 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,222 artillery systems, 1,362 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,130 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,544 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.