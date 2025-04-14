The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 933,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read
Russia has lost 933,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 14.

The number includes 1,310 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,622 tanks, 22,130 armored fighting vehicles, 44,129 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,222 artillery systems, 1,362 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,130 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,544 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s attack on Sumy ‘terrible,’ military aid should never have been ‘allowed,’ Trump says
“That war is a shame. Millions of people are dead that should be alive. Cities are being destroyed all over Ukraine,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

9:27 PM

Russian attacks on Kherson kill 3, injure 2.

Shelling in the city center killed a 62-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two other Kherson residents, a 48-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, died in the hospital after being injured in drone attacks.
10:55 AM

Explosion rocks thermal plant in Russia.

A fire broke out at a substation in the morning after an explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orenburg, leaving many local residents without power.
