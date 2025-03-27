The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 908,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2025 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops fire rocket launcher systems from their positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 908,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 27.

The number includes 1,670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,438 tanks, 21,701 armored fighting vehicles, 42,070 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,265 artillery systems, 1,343 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,118 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 30,926 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian command center in Kursk Oblast, General Staff reports
Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian command and observation post in the area between Viktorivka and Uspenivka in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on March 26.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

6:34 PM
Video

Expert negotiator dissects Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Marty Latz, an expert negotiator who has spent decades examining the techniques U.S. President Donald Trump has used to make deals, to discuss Trump's negotiation techniques as he tries to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
5:04 PM

Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.
3:48 PM

EBRD approves $290 million loan for Ukraine's gas.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on March 26 approved a loan of 270 million euros ($290 million) for Ukraine's Naftogaz to purchase gas for the next two winters, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
