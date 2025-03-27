General Staff: Russia has lost 908,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 908,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 27.

The number includes 1,670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,438 tanks, 21,701 armored fighting vehicles, 42,070 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,265 artillery systems, 1,343 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,118 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 30,926 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.