The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 886,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2025 8:13 AM 1 min read
Soldiers follow a vehicle during a military drill in the Northern Operational Zone, Kyiv Oblast, on June 7, 2023. (Yevhen Lubimov / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 886,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,292 tanks, 21,400 armored fighting vehicles, 40,071 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,271 artillery systems, 1,311 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,102 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,603 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Starlink will ‘never’ shut off its terminals in Ukraine, Musk says
“To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals,” billionaire Elon Musk said in a post to his social media platform, X.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.