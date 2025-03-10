General Staff: Russia has lost 886,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 886,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,292 tanks, 21,400 armored fighting vehicles, 40,071 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,271 artillery systems, 1,311 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,102 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,603 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.