General Staff: Russia has lost 867,180 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 867,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 23.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,168 tanks, 21,151 armored fighting vehicles, 38,334 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,582 artillery systems, 1,296 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,081 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,428 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.