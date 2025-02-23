The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War, Casualties
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 867,180 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2025 9:18 AM 1 min read
Soldier of 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” walks in the trench in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 12, 2023. (Elizabeth Servatynska/Аzov Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 867,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 23.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,168 tanks, 21,151 armored fighting vehicles, 38,334 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,582 artillery systems, 1,296 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,081 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,428 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Investigation names over 95,000 Russians killed in Ukraine
Military analysts consulted by researchers estimated that the list likely represents only 45% to 65% of Russia’s total casualties.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Musk denies US threat to cut Starlink over Ukraine minerals deal.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has denied reports that the United States threatened to shut off Starlink in Ukraine unless Kyiv agreed to a minerals deal. Responding to a report by Reuters, Musk called the claim "false" and accused the news agency of lying.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.