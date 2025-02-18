General Staff: Russia has lost 861,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 861,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 18.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,101 tanks, 21,075 armored fighting vehicles, 37,679 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,275 artillery systems, 1,285 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,068 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,586 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.