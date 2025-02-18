Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 861,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2025 8:40 AM 1 min read
A crewmember of the 105-mm British howitzer L119 loads a projectile into the howitzer for firing onto Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Dec. 3, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 861,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 18.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,101 tanks, 21,075 armored fighting vehicles, 37,679 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,275 artillery systems, 1,285 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,068 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,586 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
