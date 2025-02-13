Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 854,280 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2025 8:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 43rd Brigade work on a Soviet-era Pion self-propelled howitzer in the direction of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on Jan. 27, 2025. (Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 854,280 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 13.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,040 tanks, 20,894 armored fighting vehicles, 37,096 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,034 artillery systems, 1,278 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,063 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,072 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Netherlands to supply Ukraine with 25 YPR armored medical evacuation vehicles
The Netherlands will soon send Ukraine 25 YPR armored vehicles, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported after the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels on Feb. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
