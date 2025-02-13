General Staff: Russia has lost 854,280 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 854,280 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 13.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,040 tanks, 20,894 armored fighting vehicles, 37,096 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,034 artillery systems, 1,278 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,063 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 25,072 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.