General Staff: Russia has lost 839,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 839,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 1.

This number includes 1,430 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,902 tanks, 20,653 armored fighting vehicles, 35,629 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,493 artillery systems, 1,266 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,694 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.