General Staff: Russia has lost 839,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2025 9:33 AM 1 min read
Soldier of 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” walks in the trench in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 12, 2023. (Elizabeth Servatynska/Аzov Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 839,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 1.

This number includes 1,430 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,902 tanks, 20,653 armored fighting vehicles, 35,629 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,493 artillery systems, 1,266 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,694 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:29 PM
Video

How Russia profits from arms exports despite sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent analyzed leaked emails of a Russian defense company revealing Russia’s arms trade after the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The letters confirm that Russia continued to fulfill a huge contract signed shortly before the attack on Ukraine to supply its air defense systems and missiles to Saudi Arabia.
2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
