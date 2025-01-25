General Staff: Russia has lost 828,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 828,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25.

This number includes 1,650 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,859 tanks, 20,545 armored fighting vehicles, 35,071 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,309 artillery systems, 1,263 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,213 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.