News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 823,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2025 8:22 AM 1 min read
The bodies of the dead Russian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank who were killed during an attempt to storm the Avdiivka flank on Dec. 23, 2023, in Avdiivka, Ukraine. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 823,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 22.

This number includes 1,950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,844 tanks, 20,485 armored fighting vehicles, 34,837 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,194 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,039 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian soldier reports harsh conditions, fatal accidents in regiment; unit launches investigation
Key developments on Jan. 21: * Ukrainian soldier reports harsh conditions, fatal accidents in regiment; unit launches investigation * Ukraine attacks Russian oil depot, aviation plant, command post overnight, military says * Ukraine’s SBU detains chief military psychiatrist over suspected illici…
12:59 AM

Supervisory board extends arms procurement head's contract, initiates audit following proposed merger.

The contract extensions comes after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov walked back on plans to merge the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator into one agency, following a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards established "to perform their tasks and supporting their independence and anti-corruption policies."
