General Staff: Russia has lost 823,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 823,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 22.

This number includes 1,950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,844 tanks, 20,485 armored fighting vehicles, 34,837 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,194 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,039 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.