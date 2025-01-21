General Staff: Russia has lost 822,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 822,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 21.

This number includes 1,600 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,833 tanks, 20,477 armored fighting vehicles, 34,682 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,134 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,898 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.