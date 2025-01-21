Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 822,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2025 8:20 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 822,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 21.

This number includes 1,600 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,833 tanks, 20,477 armored fighting vehicles, 34,682 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,134 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,898 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Trump sworn in as 47th US president, says he’s taking back Panama Canal; doesn’t mention Ukraine
“Golden age of America begins right now,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
4:50 PM

Putin congratulates Trump amid inauguration, signals readiness for talks.

This comes as reported peace proposals, including freezing the front lines, have been publicly rejected by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that his country would begin peace negotiations if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions Moscow partly controls.
