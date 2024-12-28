General Staff: Russia has lost 784,200 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 784,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 28.

This number includes 1,690 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,651 tanks, 19,970 armored fighting vehicles, 32,328 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,408 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 21,013 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.