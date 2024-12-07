General Staff: Russia has lost 751,910 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 751,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 7.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,514 tanks, 19,535 armored fighting vehicles, 30,948 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,055 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1022 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,042 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.