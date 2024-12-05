General Staff: Russia has lost 748,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 748,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 5.

This number includes 1,580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,506 tanks, 19,472 armored fighting vehicles, 30,843 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,023 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,020 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,977 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.