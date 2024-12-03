This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
General Staff: Russia has lost 745,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers operate a Soviet-era howitzer D-30 near the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 09, 2024. (Diego Fedele/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 745,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 3.

This number includes 1,780 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,486 tanks, 19,419 armored fighting vehicles, 30,666 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,976 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,019 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,917 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Destroying us little by little:’ Ukrainian troops worried about fate of Kursk operation
Editor’s note: Ukrainian soldiers featured in this story are identified by first name only since they spoke without authorization from their command. Nearly four months after Kyiv launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, some Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly pessimi…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day.

Russian forces launched 110 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Fifty-two were shot down, 50 were lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures, and six flew to Belarus and Russia, according to the statement.
