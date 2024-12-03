General Staff: Russia has lost 745,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 745,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 3.

This number includes 1,780 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,486 tanks, 19,419 armored fighting vehicles, 30,666 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,976 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,019 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,917 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.