General Staff: Russia has lost 732,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 732,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 25.
This number includes 1,610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,429 tanks, 19,236 armored fighting vehicles, 29,948 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,787 artillery systems, 1,254 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,004 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,480 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.