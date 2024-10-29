Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian losses, Russia
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 692,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2024 8:20 AM 1 min read
Members of the Black Tulip organization work to identify Russian soldiers whose remains were found near Bakhmut, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on June 29, 2024. (Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 692,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 29.

This number includes 1,360 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,129 tanks, 18,404 armored fighting vehicles, 27,749 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,917 artillery systems, 1,241 multiple launch rocket systems, 984 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,939 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

12:51 AM  (Updated: )

1 killed, 14 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian missile attack killed a 39-year-old man and injured 14 others, 10 of whom were hospitalized, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The strike damaged multiple buildings, including apartments, a school, and a clinic.
4:39 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks Kharkiv overnight, killing at least 4.

Four people — two women and two men — were killed in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble of destroyed homes.
