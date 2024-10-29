General Staff: Russia has lost 692,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 692,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 29.

This number includes 1,360 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,129 tanks, 18,404 armored fighting vehicles, 27,749 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,917 artillery systems, 1,241 multiple launch rocket systems, 984 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,939 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.