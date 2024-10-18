Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
General Staff: Russia has lost 675,800 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 18, 2024 8:24 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery near Toretsk, Ukraine, on July 30, 2024, amid Russia' war against Ukraine. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 675,800 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 18.

This number includes 1,530 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,027 tanks, 18,053 armored fighting vehicles, 26,908 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,533 artillery systems, 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,152 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
