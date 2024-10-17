General Staff: Russia has lost 674,270 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 674,270 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 17.

This number includes 1,420 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,014 tanks, 18,002 armored fighting vehicles, 26,815 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,510 artillery systems, 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,104 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.