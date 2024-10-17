Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian troops
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 674,270 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank opens fire during firing practice in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on March 29, 2023. (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 674,270 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 17.

This number includes 1,420 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,014 tanks, 18,002 armored fighting vehicles, 26,815 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,510 artillery systems, 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,104 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: US announces $425 million in security aid for Ukraine, Zelensky says package includes long-range weapons
Key developments on Oct. 16: * US announces $425 million in security aid for Ukraine, Zelensky says package includes long-range weapons * Zelensky unveils Ukraine’s victory plan, says it’s doable but ‘depends on our partners’ * Australia to give Ukraine almost 50 US-made Abrams tanks * Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.