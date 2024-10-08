The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
General Staff: Russia has lost 662,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier of the Khartia Brigade, a military unit of Ukrainian National Guard, fires the D-20 artillery towards the direction of Kupiansk, at his position in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on May 5, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 662,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 8.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,940 tanks, 17,740 armored fighting vehicles, 26,185 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,203 artillery systems, 1,223 multiple launch rocket systems, 973 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,686 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans on F-16s, Victory Plan, Ukraine’s NATO bid
Sitting at Kyiv’s main train station moments before wrapping up his trip to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans had a lot to discuss. Brekelmans has just announced that the first batch of Dutch F-16s are flying Ukrainian skies, defending the country from Russian air strikes. He also an…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.