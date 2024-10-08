General Staff: Russia has lost 662,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 662,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 8.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,940 tanks, 17,740 armored fighting vehicles, 26,185 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,203 artillery systems, 1,223 multiple launch rocket systems, 973 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,686 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.