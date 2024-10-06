The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
General Staff: Russia has lost 660,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Martin Fornusek October 6, 2024 9:14 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian drone Unit commander with the call sign Boxer (right) stands in front of Ukrainian vehicles parked at a Ukrainian military position and former Russian military position in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, on Aug. 18, 2024. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 660,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 6.

This number includes over 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,919 tanks, 17,679 armored fighting vehicles, 26,006 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,092 artillery systems, 1,216 multiple launch rocket systems, 970 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,578 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine scrambles for resources before uncertain US elections, Russian stockpiles not unlimited
Kyiv’s efforts to secure as many resources as possible from Western allies to tip the scale of Russia’s war in its favor will face a critical moment next weekend as leaders of more than 50 countries meet for the final talks on arming Ukraine before the upcoming U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:49 AM

Russia struck passenger bus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 3.

In the Richky community of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy district, Russian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device on a passenger bus. The explosion injured three civilians and damaged the bus, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 5.
7:50 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 4.

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

