General Staff: Russia has lost 660,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 660,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 6.

This number includes over 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,919 tanks, 17,679 armored fighting vehicles, 26,006 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,092 artillery systems, 1,216 multiple launch rocket systems, 970 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,578 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.