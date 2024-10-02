The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Russia, Ukraine
General Staff: Russia has lost 655,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 2, 2024 8:10 AM
Ukrainian servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire self-propelled artillery 2S7 Pion toward Russian positions in an undisclosed area in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 8, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images) #spotfrancis
Russia has lost 655,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 2.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,887 tanks, 17,579 armored fighting vehicles, 25,692 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,869 artillery systems, 1,204 multiple launch rocket systems, 963 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,348 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian forces execute 16 Ukrainian POWs near Pokrovsk, prosecutors say
Russian forces appear to have shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Donetsk Oblast, the largest recorded case of mass execution of surrendered soldiers on the battlefield, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Oct. 1.
4:02 AM

US sanctions Russia-based cybercrime group 'Evil Corp.'

"Evil Corp has used the Dridex malware to infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and other financial institutions in over 40 countries, resulting in more than $100 million in theft losses and damage suffered by U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
1:12 AM

Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and Foreign Ministry evacuated 179 people, including 134 Ukrainian citizens, following Israel's ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry reported on Oct. 1.
12:00 AM

FM Sybiha meets Polish president in Warsaw.

"We discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs, further military aid, invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, and our path to EU membership," Sybiha said. The meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between Poland and Ukraine.
