The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 650,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 28, 2024 9:42 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at their military positions in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 29, 2024. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 650,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 28.

This number includes 1,470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,860 tanks, 17,438 armored fighting vehicles, 25,411 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,733 artillery systems, 1,203 multiple launch rocket systems, 961 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,093 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Kremlin says recent adjustments to Russia’s nuclear policy intended as a message to Western nations
The Kremlin on Sept. 26 emphasized that President Vladimir Putin’s revisions to Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine should serve as a warning to Western nations, making clear that involvement in attacks on Russia would carry serious repercussions. A day earlier, Putin announced that Russia could resp…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.