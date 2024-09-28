General Staff: Russia has lost 650,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 650,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 28.

This number includes 1,470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,860 tanks, 17,438 armored fighting vehicles, 25,411 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,733 artillery systems, 1,203 multiple launch rocket systems, 961 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,093 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.