General Staff: Russia has lost 647,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 647,800troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 26.

This number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,825 tanks, 17,348 armored fighting vehicles, 25,353 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,620 artillery systems, 1,199 multiple launch rocket systems, 959 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,946 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.