General Staff: Russia has lost 606,49 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 606,490 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 24.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,542 tanks, 16,620 armored fighting vehicles, 23,383 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,349 artillery systems, 1,169 multiple launch rocket systems, 935 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,064 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.