General Staff: Russia has lost 606,49 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by Dominic Culverwell August 24, 2024 9:29 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian army artillerists fire artillery on the frontline as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 606,490 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 24.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,542 tanks, 16,620 armored fighting vehicles, 23,383 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,349 artillery systems, 1,169 multiple launch rocket systems, 935 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,064 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Germany, US warn of increased Russian threat ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day
“Around Ukrainian Independence Day on Aug. 24, 2024, there may be increased rocket and aerial attacks on the urban centers, especially the capital Kyiv,” Germany’s Foreign Office said in a statement Aug. 23.
Author: Dominic Culverwell
5:14 PM

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
2:05 PM

Latvia prepares largest batch of drones yet for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones, and it marked the conclusion of a program between the country's defense ministry and Latvian manufacturers that had procured 2,700 drones in total.
